Dominant Berbice retains Women’s Inter-County T20 Trophy

BERBICE once again showed their dominance in Women’s cricket in Guyana by registering three comprehensive victories during this year’s GCB Women’s Inter-County T20 tournament played at GCC, Bourda.

After a comfortable 9-wicket victory against Demerara in the morning game on Thursday, March 30, Berbice made light work of Essequibo in their second-round match. Essequibo were restricted to 56-8 off their allotted 20 overs. Annalissa D’Aguiar was the only batter to show resistance top scoring with 16. Berbice took just 9.1 overs to get to their target of 57, losing four wickets in the process. West Indies player Shabiki Gajnabi top scored with 19. D’Aguiar returned with the ball to take 3-7 off three overs which earned her the player of the match award.

With Demerara and Essequibo both losing to Berbice and their head-to-head encounter on Thursday resulting in shared points because of a wash-out, it was Demerara who qualified for the final against Berbice with a superior net-run rate to Essequibo.

In the final, West Indies under-19 player, Releanna Grimmond, led the way with 55 to lead Berbice to a total of 120 for the loss of three wickets off their allotted 20 overs. Katana Mentore made 24 while Berbice captain and West Indies player Shabiki Gajnabi contributed 17. Hemma Singh had 1-7 and Emalissa Whyte took 1-28 bowling for Demerara.

Demerara in reply, were dismissed for a paltry 38 in 10.4 overs to lose by 82 runs. Trisha Hardat and Sheneta Grimmond both had impressive and identical figures of 3-8 to lead Demerara’s demise. Releanna Grimmond was later adjudged player of the match for her 55 and one wicket.

The GCB Women’s Inter-County Tournament will continue April 4 with the Super50 format. Essequibo will face Demerara in the first match at Everest. Berbice play Essequibo on Thursday, April 6th at GCC, Bourda. The Demerara versus Berbice encounter will bring down the curtain on this year’s tournament on Sunday, April 9 at GCC, Bourda.