‘Wholesome’ family fun planned for Easter Monday

THE National Park is expected to attract hundreds of persons on Easter Monday as Remnant Entertainment, a Christian group, hosts a packed day of activities for the entire family, which will end with the ‘Risen Praise Concert’.

Remnant Entertainment’s director, Clayon Halley, during an interview with the Buzz, outlined the general focus and purpose of the event.

“Our overarching focus is to provide wholesome entertainment for the entire family. What we have noticed is that there is a void of wholesome entertainment, few places and events where you can go as a family and be entertained minus lewd music, alcohol consumption and vile behaviour. As it relates to our target group, all are welcome. We do not want to suggest that x, y and z are not welcomed because they might have a preference of beverage or music, but in the space we create, we will be seeking to maintain standards and values that we believe are essential to maintain wholesome entertainment to all”, Halley said.

He noted that the above-mentioned activities are part of Kingdom Fiesta, an annual four-day event which aims to bring families together.

“We believe that family is important to the development of a community and by extension the country, but more so what is critical is having healthy families which will result in healthy communities and a healthy country,” he added.

Kingdom Fiesta was conceptualised in response to the absence of clean entertainment for the entire family.

“Entertainment is a critical component in life. It can refresh your mind, preserve your mental health as well as emotional well-being. Entertainment can also help to bring families and friends closer together as well as allow for people who they may have never met to co-exist in the same space. Generally, many benefits can be derived from entertainment and we believe that positive entertainment can have greater positive effects on society. We at Remnant Entertainment are committed to creating spaces and events that provide wholesome entertainment for the entire family,” he said.