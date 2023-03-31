Ogunseye wanted for attempting to incite racial hostility in Guyana

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Thursday, issued a wanted bulletin for Tacuma Ogunseye, an Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), for several serious offenses, including attempting to incite racial hostility in Guyana.

According to police headquarters, Ogunseye attempted to incite hostility or ill will on the grounds of race during a meeting at Buxton, East Coast of Demerara, on March 9, 2023.

If you see Ogunseye or have information about his whereabouts, please contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149, or the nearest police station.

The WPA is currently making headlines following public condemnation of racially inflammatory remarks made by the party’s executive members.

At a public meeting, Ogunseye made incendiary remarks about Guyana’s Indo-Guyanese and called for the Disciplined Services “to turn their guns on the State.”

He also called for a day of “National Resistance” on Local Government Elections (LGE), which is scheduled for June 12, 2023.

Recently, Ogunseye said he would plead guilty to treason if he were charged.

“When we look at the line-up of charges they have been uttering, treason seems to be the most severe of the threats.

“WPA publicly resolved once they come with treason charges, we will not treat it as a legal matter, we will see it as a political matter and I would go to court and plead guilty with an explanation. That is our attitude to charges,” Ogunseye said.

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC., also condemned Ogunseye for controversial remarks that could lead to civil disobedience in Guyana.

“Tacuma Ogunseye went to Buxton Line-top and made one of the most racially provocative, seditious, and riotous speeches; basically, calling for ethnic violence, calling on the armed forces to turn their guns against the government and those who do not look like them, calling for resistance, calling essentially for the overthrow of a democratically elected government. [Such] statements have led to civil war in countries. Statements of this type have led to genocide,” Nandlall said during a recent airing on his online show “Issues In The News.”