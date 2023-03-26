News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Youth representation not absent from ERC’s composition
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
ERC

See full statement:
THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) wishes to allay some concerns expressed and informs that Article 212 (A to F) of the Constitution of Guyana governs, among other things, the composition of the constitutional body, which must be derived from various bodies, including youth organisations across society.

On Tuesday March 21, 2023, eight Commissioners of the reconstituted Board were sworn in by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Mr. Dwayne Adams took the oath of office as Commissioner representing the youth constituency, having been elected from a cluster of youth organisations.

The National Youth Policy (2015) of Guyana defines a youth as an individual between the ages of 14-35 years old.

Moreover, the board wishes to reiterate that, from the inception, the mandate of the ERC was agreed to by the government and the opposition sides in parliament and focuses on the country’s diverse population. The body is, therefore, guided by 24 functions as enshrined in the constitution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.