Youth representation not absent from ERC’s composition

See full statement:

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) wishes to allay some concerns expressed and informs that Article 212 (A to F) of the Constitution of Guyana governs, among other things, the composition of the constitutional body, which must be derived from various bodies, including youth organisations across society.

On Tuesday March 21, 2023, eight Commissioners of the reconstituted Board were sworn in by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Mr. Dwayne Adams took the oath of office as Commissioner representing the youth constituency, having been elected from a cluster of youth organisations.

The National Youth Policy (2015) of Guyana defines a youth as an individual between the ages of 14-35 years old.

Moreover, the board wishes to reiterate that, from the inception, the mandate of the ERC was agreed to by the government and the opposition sides in parliament and focuses on the country’s diverse population. The body is, therefore, guided by 24 functions as enshrined in the constitution.