Betsy Ground, the ideal place to raise a family

CHANWATIE Shiaundai, 77, is a resident of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice and is self-employed, but these days, she is in a lot of pain because she needs surgery for both legs due to an ailment.

She is the mother of four children, all of whom reside overseas. Shiaundai is also a resident of the United States of America but is here in Guyana almost every year. Due to severe leg pain when walking, she may have to go back to undergo surgery since it is very expensive here.

The elder told the Pepperpot Magazine that her husband passed away more than 20 years ago. They are originally from New Forest Village, the only village on that corridor, and they relocated to Betsy Ground more than 30 years ago. They established a shop and it still is her only source of income today.

The shopkeeper stated that her father had a rice field, an estate and cows and it is still in the family, managed by her nephews after the elders passed away.

Shiaundai wants to do things on her own, but walking is very painful for her and she had no choice but to hire help. A cleaning lady comes and assists with the chores while she does her own cooking and tend to customers in the shop.

When the team visited, she was mopping the concrete floor outside her home and does that before opening the shop so the place is tidy before customers visit to make purchases.

Shiaundai once had a large shop but was the victim of four violent armed robberies at her home and had to scale down the operation since these incidents.

The shop she currently has is attached to the lower flat of her two-storey wooden house and she sells basic items such as packaged confectioneries, beverages and groceries.

Outside her spacious yard, she has a pool table with wooden benches and a table to accommodate customers.

Her only concern is the neighbour’s roaming cows, which would enter her yard, destroy the fruit trees and fruits, and leave holes in her yard.

Shiaundai told the Pepperpot Magazine that she has 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and she is very comfortable living in Betsy Ground.

Rajbally Baljit, the bar operator

Across from Shiaundai’s home is the home of sugar estate worker, Rajbally Baljit, who is attached to the security section of the Rose Hall, East Canje, Berbice Sugar Estate.

The 60-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that he has been residing in Betsy Ground for the past 30 years and he inherited his parents’ home when they passed away.

They always had a liquor shop, called S. Baljit Bar. The establishment is attached to their home, and he has committed to keeping the family tradition alive until he can.

Baljit added that his parents established the business in 1990 and they have had the support of the locals ever since even though it is not an everyday business or money-making, it is a small stable operation.

The resident of Betsy Ground would take a rest in the day while his wife would tend to customers in the shop since he has to work on a shift system at night.

Baljit added that among his local cuisine of cutters include wild meats such as bush hog, watrash and locally produced chicken, fish and chips, all reasonably priced per serving.

The father of five reported that he has been employed at the sugar estate for more than 40 years as a canecutter, labourer and now he is in the security section.

“This is a nice area, safe, the people are good, no real issues here and the people support my small business and things are just normal like any other village,” Baljit said.

He has a clean and well-kept shop with many tables, chairs and everything else to make your stay at the bar comfortable and pleasant.