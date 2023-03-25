EDYOU FM becomes the first radio station to stream in Kamarang

THE Ministry of Education’s Radio Station, EDYOU FM, made history on Friday by becoming the first local station in Guyana to broadcast in Kamarang and other parts of the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven.

According to the Ministry of Education, the station commenced its inaugural operations on Thursday, March 23, 2023, as the Government of Guyana continued to intensify its efforts in bringing Distance Education, through radio, to the most remote parts of Guyana.

The signal is expected to reach riverine communities along the Mazaruni River, such as Paruima, Waramadong, Kako, Jawalla, Phillipai, and Imbaimadai among others benefitting thousands of students and residents alike.

EDYOU FM is scheduled to visit Kamarang and surrounding areas to begin distributing radios to schools. Residents of Kamarang and surrounding areas can pick up EDYOU Radio on 99.9 FM.