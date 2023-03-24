Inaugural Local Content Summit set for April 4

AS local entities continue to create platforms to build capacity for participation in the local oil and gas sector, a Local Content Summit hosted by MBW Energy Support Services Inc., is set for April 4 at the Pegasus Suites, with the aim of creating discussions on the success and challenges of the local content systems.

The event is being held under the theme: “Sustaining Supplier Development through Local Content Partnerships.”

According to the organisers, the summit is striving to bring together government officials and industry leaders to have robust discussions on the development and structure of Guyana’s Local Content Certification process; address the advantages and risks of strategic partnerships between local companies; hold talks about local capacity development with a focus on and the impact of training locals, small and medium-sized businesses, and dialogues on the myths and realities of local-content best practices through an international lens, among other topics.

The Local Content Summit will join a number of extant oil and gas platforms that have emerged in Guyana over the past few years, including the annual International Energy Conference and Expo held in February, and the Guyana Basin Summit.

“I am hopeful that the Local Content Summit will provide local companies like mine with a working road map for successful local-content participation in Guyana’s emerging energy sector,” MBW Energy Chief Executive Officer, Abbigale Loncke-Watson said.

The MBW Energy Support Services Inc is a Guyanese, female-owned and managed oil and gas support services company, established with the goal to support companies and individuals moving to Guyana. The company has been in operation for the past three years.

A number of prominent individuals in Guyana’s oil and gas industry are expected to address the forum, including Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who will be a keynote speaker at the opening plenary.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat will also be a featured speaker along with Martin Pertab, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Local Content Secretariat.

Additional speakers are President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Timothy Tucker; Director of SphereX Professional Services, Joel Bhagwandin; Vice-President of Women in Energy Guyana, Dr. Melissa Varswyk; President of the Women’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Rowena Elliott; Country Manager for Subsea 7 (Guyana), Michael Gow; CEO of Sagacity Media, Christopher Chapwanya, and Director of Global Eureka Business Solutions Inc., Georgia Inniss.

“It is so important for us to have speakers who understand the need, who relate to the sector(s) and who are directly involved in the road ahead,” Loncke-Watson said.

Registration for the summit will run until April 4.