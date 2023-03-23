US report on Bascom’s claims ‘erroneous’

–interdicted cop had refused to co-operate with investigation, Attorney-General says

THE chambers of the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, has said that the claims that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) did not investigate allegations advanced by interdicted Sergeant Dion Bascom pertaining to the killing of Ricardo Fagundes called Paper Shorts, is “palpably erroneous.”

The United States (US) Department of State’s 2022 country report on human rights practices under the section “Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government” specifically highlights an allegation made by interdicted Sergeant Dion Bascom in August 2022, claiming that a businessman bribed members of the Guyana Police Force to “foil” the investigation into the killing of Ricardo Fagundes.

The report stated that as of October 2022, police had not investigated interdicted Sergeant Bascom’s claims.

“It is a matter of public record that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in August 2022 conducted an investigation into the matter and a report of the same was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. Interestingly, Bascom had refused to participate in the probe or provide any evidence to support his allegations,” the chambers said.

Additionally, the Government of Guyana had requested assistance from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Regional Security System (RSS) to investigate the said allegation.

The investigative team was headed by a former Detective Chief Inspector of the Metropolitan Police Service, Serious and Organised Crime Command (United Kingdom).

Upon completion of the investigation, a report was issued and published in the media on September 10, 2022. The findings of the report include the following:

1. The bribery allegations made by Sergeant Bascom against the GPF, namely, that Detective Supt. Caesar and Inspector Stephens in an attempt to cover up the unlawful killing/homicide of Fagundes were hearsay having no provenance.

2. Bascom had alleged that the GPF had tried to cover-up the unlawful killing/ homicide of Fagundes. However, there is evidence that the GPF has diligently sought regional and international assistance in solving this case.

3. Bascom had alleged that there was a device in the possession of the police which identified Mark Richmond’s cell phone as being at the scene of the unlawful killing/ homicide of Fagundes when it happened.

However, the GPF’s technical officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rodwell Sarrabo had confirmed that the Police Force does not have any such technology and that Bascom was never at the crime scene with him.

The AG’s chambers stressed that its standard practice for the Department of State to issue questionnaires to various government agencies when conducting their research in preparation for their report. The questionnaires submitted to the State were returned in accordance with the stipulated deadline which was September 12, 2022.

“Significantly, the Guyana Police Force was not engaged in respect of the death of Ricardo Fagundes or interdicted Sergeant Bascom’s allegation by those who prepared the report, as is the practice. It is unclear where the Department of State gathered its information from in relation to the allegation made by interdicted Sergeant Dion Bascom.

“However, what is clear is that the information published in relation thereto is patently false. The Government of Guyana will soon engage the Department of State in respect of the inaccuracies highlighted hereof as well as other matters contained in the said report with a view of having such falsehoods corrected,” the chambers said.

Bascom is currently on trial before a City Magistrate on three charges, allegedly accusing two senior officers of covering up the murder of Fagundes.

He had denied the three charges, which alleged that during August, he used a computer system to transmit electronic data with the intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendents Mitchell Caesar and Chabinauth Singh.

On August 8, 2022, Bascom was arrested during a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) raid at a home in Norton Street, Georgetown. Bascom was eventually released.

He then posted a live video on social media, which he later deleted, naming businessman Azruddin Mohamed and several senior officers in allegations about the murder investigation.

A popular gold dealer and biker, 42-year-old Fagundes was gunned down on Main Street, Georgetown, on March 21, 2022. Fagundes was shot more than a dozen times.

In the now-deleted Facebook video, Bascom claimed that he believed his detention had to do with his work on the murder case.

Mohamed has filed a $200 million lawsuit against Bascom in relation to the claims he made. The businessman is contending that the allegations made by Bascom are false. Richmond had filed a $50 million lawsuit against Bascom.