Temporary shelter activated for residents affected by sea-defence breach at Grove

–relief supplies distributed, CDC reports

A TEMPORARY shelter has been set up to house a number of East Bank Demerara (EBD), residents following a sea damn breach, which occurred late Tuesday afternoon at Diamond/Grove Village.

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the emergency shelter will see residents who are unable to occupy their homes being housed at the Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church.

“There is a total of 30 household, comprising of 25 children between the ages of five to 18-years- old and 17 adults, who were directly affected by the breach,” the CDC said in a press release.

Meanwhile, to further provide support to residents affected by the disasters a needs assessment was conducted.

“A total of 80 hampers, inclusive of 50 cleaning supplies and 30 food packages were distributed to residents of the community. Additionally, the emergency shelter is being monitored and manned by staff of the Civil Defence Commission who remains dedicated and vigilant in the response to Disaster Preparedness and Management throughout Guyana,” the CDC said.

The CDC reported that it is in communication with representatives of the Diamond/Grove National Democratic Council to ensure that all affected members of the community were attended to and their needs cared for.