19-year-old labourer dies in freak accident at ‘tyre shop’

POLICE are probing an alleged incident which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Joshawn Allistair Sevon Goddard, a labourer of Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The incident occurred at Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, on Tuesday, at approximately 13:20 hours.

According to Maverline Johnson, a 69-year-old pensioner residing at Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Goddard was a family friend employed as a labourer in her family’s vulcanising shop for the past year.

According to a police press release, Johnson recalled that she was upstairs in her home while her granddaughter, Feneta Johnson, 25, was inside the “wash bay” about 30 meters from the workshop.

“Joshawn was in the ‘tyre shop’ attending to a truck tyre when Johnson said she heard a loud explosion from the vulcanising shop” the press release stated.

It was further stated that she looked through her window and heard her granddaughter scream and when she rushed into the workshop, Goddard was laying lifeless with a wound to his neck and what appeared to be blood gushing.

The matter was reported to the Police, and when ranks arrived on the scene, the body was observed in a pool of blood, clad in short black pants, a green jersey and black slippers.

The body was examined, and a gaping wound was seen in the centre region of the neck. Several tyres, rims and tyre shop tools were also discovered around the body.

The man was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body is at a mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.