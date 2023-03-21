One dead, 13 homeless after fire razes houses at Agricola

A 45-year-old man is now dead and 13 persons are homeless due to a fire that destroyed two houses on Third Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has confirmed that Kevin Trotman, who was an occupant of the top flat of one of the two-storey buildings, perished in the blaze on Sunday.

The building is owned by one Narine, who rents the top flat to 42-year-old Marcia Cato and her family of seven.

“The fire was caused by a child playing with matches, which ignited a foam mattress and spread to the entire building,” the GFS said.

Another two-storey building located on the southern side of the building of origin, was also affected by the blaze.

“Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, that building and its contents were also destroyed. The building was owned by 45-year-old Sonia Hope; she occupied it along with her family of four,” the Firre Service said in a release.

Two more buildings were also affected by the heat, resulting in some home appliances, construction tools, and walls being damaged.

As a result, the GPF is advising citizens to exercise caution, and follow safety measures to avoid home fires.