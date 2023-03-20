‘Intoxicated’ man dies after being run over by car

KELSTON Ferreira was killed on Saturday when a motorcar ran over him while he was lying on the Stanleytown Public Road, West Bank Demerara, in an alleged intoxicated state.

According to a police report, the incident involved a hire car (HD 2943) owned by Shivanand Ramkissoon of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, which was being driven at the time by Kristoff Pollydore,33, of Belle West Housing Scheme, WBD. The fatal incident occurred around 22:30 hours.

“Enquiries disclosed that hire car HD 2943 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road where the left side front wheel ran over the pedestrian lying on the northern side of the road, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol,” the release said.

Ferreira, 27, of Lot 66 Stanleytown, was picked up in an unconscious state by undertakers of Ezekiel Funeral Home and later escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Pollydore is in police custody assisting with the investigations.