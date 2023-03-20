News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Intoxicated’ man dies after being run over by car
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Kelston Ferreira
Kelston Ferreira

KELSTON Ferreira was killed on Saturday when a motorcar ran over him while he was lying on the Stanleytown Public Road, West Bank Demerara, in an alleged intoxicated state.

According to a police report, the incident involved a hire car (HD 2943) owned by Shivanand Ramkissoon of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, which was being driven at the time by Kristoff Pollydore,33, of Belle West Housing Scheme, WBD. The fatal incident occurred around 22:30 hours.

“Enquiries disclosed that hire car HD 2943 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road where the left side front wheel ran over the pedestrian lying on the northern side of the road, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol,” the release said.

Ferreira, 27, of Lot 66 Stanleytown, was picked up in an unconscious state by undertakers of Ezekiel Funeral Home and later escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Pollydore is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Clestine Juan

More from this author

Clestine Juan
Clestine Juan
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.