Construction worker fatally stabbed by reputed wife

POLICE are currently investigating the murder of 23-year-old construction worker, Esan Hamilton, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his reputed wife, at their Lot 57 Fourth Street, Alberttown home, on Saturday.

The woman, Aaliyan Lewis, called “Dacia”, a waitress, is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to a police release, the couple shared a common-law relationship and were living in a family house. They occupied one of three bedrooms in the upper flat with their three children.

Hamilton’s aunt, Stacey Moses, told investigators that on Saturday at 06:30 hours, she was in the kitchen, which is located on the southern side of the upper flat of the building, when she saw her nephew rush out of his bedroom holding his left side abdomen.

“The deceased said, ‘Look what Dacia did to me.’ Moses said she placed him to sit in a chair in the living room where she observed what appeared to be a stab wound to his left side lower abdomen. Whilst there she said she saw the suspect Aaliyan Lewis exited the said room holding a silver knife in her hand,” the police release said.

According to the police, Moses said that she enquired from Lewis about what happened to Hamilton, but Lewis did not respond.

Moses raised an alarm and other family members responded. Hamilton was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he subsequently died while receiving treatment.

The police recovered two knives from the scene. The body of the deceased was examined, and what appeared to be a single stab wound was seen on the left side abdomen.

Hamilton’s body is presently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. Lewis was arrested and placed into custody at the Alberttown Police Station.