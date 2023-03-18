Guyana, US commit to stronger partnership

-President Ali says both countries promote democracy, have other similar qualities

DURING a State luncheon held in honour of the visiting US Congressional House Committee on Ways and Means of the Congress of the United States of America, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday, spoke about the importance of democracy, enhancing trade and ways of strengthening the overall relationship between the two countries.

The delegation was led by the Chair of the committee, Congressman Jason Smith and the other members included Rep Terri Sewell (D-AL), Rep Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Rep Carol Miller (R-WV), Rep Michelle Terri Sewell Fischbach (R-GA), Rep Mike Carey (R-OH) and Rep Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), among others.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, HE Sarah-Ann Lynch accompanied the delegation to State House.

According to the Office of the President, President Ali informed the congressional delegation of developments in Guyana and reiterated his government’s commitment to a strong partnership with the United States in several areas including, energy, food security, climate change and national security.

Dr. Ali pointed to the shared principles of promoting democracy, the rule of law and respect for international law.

The Chair commended the President and Guyana for the leadership shown in a number of areas in the region and pledged continued US support and cooperation in several areas, including support for the modernisation of the country’s energy and physical infrastructure.

The House Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and other Cabinet members were also at the event.