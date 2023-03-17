News Archives
Nicki Minaj’s Diwali-sampled song crashes onto Billboard charts
Nicki Minaj at the Grammys
RED Ruby Da Sleeze, the first single for 2023 by Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj, debuts on multiple Billboard charts.

The song produced by Go Grizzly and Cheeze Beatz, debuts at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, number four on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, number one on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, Digital Song Sales, Hot Rap Songs, Rap Streaming Songs and Rap Digital Song Sales charts. It also enters the Rhythmic Top 40 chart at number 38.

Red Ruby Da Sleeze sampled the Diwali-laced Never Leave You (Uh Ooh, Uh Ooh) by American singer Lumidee, a song that became a huge hit in Europe and which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2003.

The Diwali rhythm, which was produced by Steven “Lenky” Marsden in 2002, featured the hit songs Sufferer by Bounty Killer, Love is Wicked by Brick and Lace, Overcome by Wayne Marshall, Party Time by Egg Nog and Danny English, and Get Busy by Sean Paul among others.

In 2019, Minaj sampled producer Haldane “Danny” Browne’s 1998 hit project, the Filthy rhythm, on her Billboard-charting single Megatron. Filthy rhythm spawned the hits Let Him Go by Beenie Man, She Nuh Ready Yet by Spragga Benz, Breeze Off by Lady G, and Heads High by Mr Vegas.

Red Ruby Da Sleeze debuts at number 30 on the Official UK Singles chart and number 46 on the Irish Singles chart. (Jamaica Observer)

Staff Reporter

