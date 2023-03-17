Cuban companies show great interest in Guyana

COMPANIES in Cuba have turned their attention to Guyana, where significant public and private investments are pushing the country’s economy to heights never seen before in its history.

Representatives of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce expressed their enthusiasm in Guyana’s economy during a recent engagement with Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed.

A high-level team from APICUBA, led by Felix Cordero Alvarez, Deputy Director, visited the Guyana Embassy on March 10, with the aim of exploring ways and means of collaborating with Guyanese in the area of the production of honey.

APICUBA is the largest producer of honey, bees wax and royal jelly in Cuba. It has under its control some of the largest hives in Cuba, producing some 10,000 to 12,000, tonnes of honey annually.

The previous day, March 9, Ambassador Majeed visited the DINVAI Construction Company, at the invitation of Ariel Rueda Ortiz, the company’s president, who explained, in great detail, how his company operates and what are some of the company’s plans for 2023.

DINVAI, which serves as general contractors and project managers, provides architectural and engineering designs, among other things, and has an active presence in several CARICOM States, Colombia and Vietnam.

Both APICUBA and DINVAI related that they would be an integral part of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce team expected to visit Guyana later this year.