Literacy, robotics programme launched at three Region Three schools

THREE more primary schools in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region (Region Three) will now benefit from the Ministry of Education’s Literacy and Robotics Programme.

Those are the Kawall Primary School, La Retraite Primary School and the Blankenburg Primary School.

The Literacy and Robotics programme is being facilitated through the National Literacy Department and the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD). It is in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s mandate to ensure that every child is a fluent reader by Grade Four, while also advancing the use of technology.

Giving an overview of the programme, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Literacy) Samantha Williams, said that the programme has a three-tiered approach and provides an intensive, fast paced remedial intervention to fast-track learners’ literacy skills.

It will begin at the basic level, move on to the intermediate level and culminate at the advanced level. Assessments will also be done to track pupils’ progress.

During the launch, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that following an assessment, it was highlighted that a significant number of pupils at each school were not reading at their grade level. Minister Manickchand said that the children will be engaged in a strict six-week literacy programme.

The Education Minister related that it is important that the programme be conducted effectively and further urged parents to play their roles in providing support for their children.

She advised parents that for the programme to work, their children need to attend school consistently.

Kim Spencer, Curriculum Subject Specialist – Information Technology, related that the robotics component of the programme will not only see the learners getting a chance to work in groups with their friends to assemble robots, but also the literacy aspect will play a big role in the robotics component as the children will have to read and comprehend the instructions to build the robots correctly while still having fun.

Regional Chairman of Region Three, Inshan Ayube, told the parents that Minister Manickchand is committed to providing equal and equitable educational opportunities.

In February, the programme was officially launched at the Den Amstel Primary School. These four schools form part of the programme’s pilot.