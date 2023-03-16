News Archives
Father of four dies in accident at La Belle Alliance 
Dead: Amos Christopher Li 
A FATHER of four is now dead after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and careened into a concrete culvert at La Belle Alliance, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), around 22:30 hrs, on Tuesday.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Amos Christopher Li, a taxi driver of Lot 26 La Belle Alliance, was proceeding north along the western carriage of the public road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the motorcar, HD 252, which crashed into the culvert and ended up in a nearby trench.

He was at the time travelling with a passenger, 20-year-old Aliyah Harris of Coffee Grove.

Reports are that public spirited citizens managed to pull the passenger and driver from the vehicle, and rush them to the Suddie Public Hospital, where Li succumbed to his injuries and Harris was admitted with a fractured arm.

The mangled vehicle

A relative of the deceased told the Guyana Chronicle that it was a tragic time for the family, since Li’s sister-in-law and another relative drowned recently at Feather Beach, Lima Sands.

The relative said the family was beginning to heal from those losses, but the death of Li has left relatives completely distraught.

The deceased’s wife, Stacy Li, who is pregnant, said that Christopher was a good husband who was “hustling” to make ends meet for the family. The wife said that she was still coming to grips with everything.

“He died and left all of we now. Am so shocked like I can’t think… he did taxi as a living,” the distraught woman said.

Li’s body is at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Staff Reporter

