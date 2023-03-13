News Archives
‘Men on Mission’ celebrates women across Guyana
A few of the women who were treated to lunch on Sunday (GPF photos)
AS part of an ongoing series of activities organised in celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, several senior and junior ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), members of Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and various stakeholders of the ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) initiative hosted several luncheons for women across the country on Sunday.

Meals were also distributed to a number of shelters of the elderly as well. This initiative is the brainchild of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and is meant to uplift the younger generation of men who face many societal ills, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and other violent crimes. The intention is to provide men with guidance and counselling, recreational and fitness activities, and create economic empowerment through temporary employment schemes.

Under the MoM umbrella, several projects, which include the construction of homes for the vulnerable and elderly have been rolled out.

The initiative was launched back in October 2022 by the Head-of-State, who, at the time, noted that men in Guyana must become more conscious of the areas where they are falling behind in society.

The programme initially targetted getting 1,000 men to sign up as mentors. On its opening day, however, approximately 3,000 men registered to be mentors.

Staff Reporter

