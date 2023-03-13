‘Scooby’ Barrington reigns supreme!

By Calvin Chapman

MANY pegged Guyana’s National 800m champion, Devaun ‘Scooby’ Barrington, to come out victorious at yesterday’s highly anticipated Jefford Classic Mile track meet, and many were right!

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) athlete emerged the fastest man over a mile in Guyana after winning the open men’s race in a time of 4 minutes 20 seconds, a good few lenghts ahead of his rivals Marlon Nicholson, who finished second in 4 minutes 23 seconds, and Winston Missigher, who was third in 4 minutes 26 seconds.

In a brief comments with Chronicle Sport after the race, Barrington shared that he was very confident coming into this race because he has been preparing since November, 2022 for competition.

“I was spiritually, mentally and physically ready for this race and, I’m grateful that I was able to stick to my plan and execute it well,” he revealed.

This victory comes 11 years after his first win in the Golden Mile in 2012 and looking forward to the future, Barrington shared that this is a good warm up to the season as he looks to extend his nine-year undefeated streak in the 800m nationally come March 25 at the next Athletics Guyana meet.

On the distaff side, multiple Carifta Games medalist, Attoya Harvey was her usual dominant self as she won the open women’s race with an almost 200m lead in a time of 5 minutes 31 seconds.

Jelesa Wright was second in a time of 5 minutes 54 seconds, while Delicia Tinnis was third in a time 6 minutes 57 seconds.

The other results of the days are as follows.

UNDER-14 males

1st Ebo Mc Neil 5m 08s

2nd Paul Clarence 5m 17

3rd Shaquan Sheperd 5m 20s

Under-14 females

1st Ester McKinnon 5 minutes 41 seconds

2nd Kaymayara Lacon 6 minutes

3rd Joanna Antwon 6 minutes 17 seconds

Under 18 males

1st Javon Roberts 4 minutes 40.4 seconds

2nd Jamol Sullivan 4 minutes 40.9 seconds

3rd Lestron Lovell 4 minutes 47 seconds

Under 20 females

1st Tiana Springer 5 minutes 54 seconds

2nd Teresha Baynes 6 minutes 15 seconds

3rd Rosemond Harvey – 6 minutes 44 seconds

Under 20 males

1st Odida Parkinson 4 minutes 38 seconds

2nd Samuel Henry- 4 minutes 39.1 seconds

3rd Akandy VanMaalson – 4 minutes 39.4 seconds