Essequibo communities get $1.3B infrastructural boost

–through Housing and Water Ministry

TAKING into account the ongoing works at two new locations identified for development at the Charity squatting area and Onderneeming, the Housing and Water Ministry has invested over $1.3 billion into Essequibo communities over the past two years as part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the requisite infrastructure is in place to facilitate access to adequate housing.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a recent outreach at State House in Anna Regina, said that $690 million worth of infrastructural works are ongoing at Charity alone. The sum caters for the construction of internal roads, culverts, pipe networks and bridges.

At Onderneeming Phase Four, over $408 billion is being spent for the construction of internal concrete roads, culverts and pipe networks.

“If one should look at the investments in the two new housing schemes and I refer to Charity in general for which I must inform all persons that were allocated in the Charity area, within another two months, maximum, we will start showing persons their lots,” Minister Croal said.

He related that part of the government’s programme through the Ministry of Agriculture is to install a new pump at Charity to provide better drainage for residents.

Minister Croal said one of the burning issues at Charity was squatting and the Community Development Department visited the area and addressed the issues.

The Housing Minister said that it is not an easy process to regularise an area, and it requires a lot of planning.

“With it comes the decision of having to relocate persons who may fall within the range for when you do the design for road access for drainage. Similarly, we had a number of persons occupying land that belong to other persons, so it was a tedious exercise,” Croal said.

In 2022, persons in Charity were able to receive their Certificates of Title and the ministry through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is working to ensure the remaining persons receive their documents.

Minister Croal assured residents of Region Two that his ministry has listened to their concerns and is working to ensure that the matters are addressed.

“I am living in Charity for years and getting our documents was always problematic and I’m happy that this is happening… we are thankful to President, Dr Irfaan Ali… we were all worried in this scheme, thinking we won’t get our documents,” Marcel Williams said.