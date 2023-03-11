There will be no shortage of laws, policies for gender equality, equity

–Minister Teixeira says

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, has said that the government will continue to implement initiatives and policies that will advance the cause of gender equity and equality in Guyana.

The minister made those remarks at the launch of the inaugural Women in Law Enforcement Summit on Thursday.

During the launch, Teixeira said that the efforts made by the government continue to yield results as women continue to perform well and, in many cases, have been dominating certain sectors.

The country’s education, health, housing and political sectors have seen rapid development which has been aided and even piloted by women.

Teixeira related that while much has been achieved in relation to gender equality, there are gaps that still exist for which collaborative effort is required.

Regarding the Guyana Police Force, she said that more could be done to further uplift women officers in the male-dominated field.

Minister Teixeira highlighted that a key issue faced by women in the Police Force is striking a balance between having to single-handedly manage their families and furthering their careers.

She said: “We can say as women that we are improving, that we are making great strides and it is true we are. And that is because of constitution, laws, programmes, policy programmes that give women opportunities and choices of what they want to do.”

The minister went on to recognise the support that daycare facilities offer mothers in the Police Force, and added that the establishment of a night care facility could further these efforts.

“We as a country have made a lot of achievements. And as someone said, we came on the backs of those before us and those of us who are here now prepare the ground for the next generation, and the next generation.

“That is our role, to be able to ensure that our society is progressing and that we are bringing up the next generation to be able to take on the mantle of leading this country, and leading the Police Force, and leading private sector and so on. In every sector you can see women are grasping, seizing opportunities,” she said.