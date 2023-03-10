Gov’t will not allow disagreements among residents to hinder infrastructural development ? Minister Edghill

–122 priority roads under construction in Region Two

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday inspected a number of road and other projects in Region Two.

While there, the minister addressed several issues that have resulted in the stalling of infrastructural projects.

“We have had a new phenomenon, where people are objecting to building roads. Roads were awarded, and then people in the community are objecting to where the road is passing,” Minster Edghill said.

He made the observation following the inspection of a road project that was stalled, due to a resident claiming ownership of the area in question, and demanding compensation from the contractors before the work could proceed.

In disputed areas where projects are to be completed, the minister said surveys will be conducted to bring speedy resolutions, so that the much-needed works can advance.

Minister Edghill said these are clear examples of how disputes over property rights can lead to significant delays in infrastructure projects.

“We cannot allow, in Guyana, disagreements among people to hinder community development; we have to change our attitude. Neighbours who got bad blood with each other; people who got family feuds running forever should not use those instances and those things to prevent communities, and a whole region from benefitting from development,” he said.

The public works minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring development for all Guyanese, highlighting that significant funds are being expended in the Pomeroon-Supenaam) region on these projects.

Minister Edghill also met with contractors in the region to discuss the progress of the 122 priority roads which are currently under construction.

Minister Edghill was advised that the shortage of ‘crusher run’ was one of the reasons there’s a delay in the completion of some of the projects. In the circumstances, he promised that the matter will be discussed with the engineering staff as well as at the ministerial level to seek a possible extension of the stipulated project deadline.

However, the minister said lengthy delays cannot be accepted.

In total, 261 roads were identified in Region Two for upgrade. (DPI)