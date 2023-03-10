Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on schedule for March 2024 completion

WORK on the US$20 million Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, which is being constructed in Timehri, is on schedule for completion next March.

The six-storey, 150-room hotel is being constructed on 2.5 acres of land leased by the government in the vicinity of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and adjacent to the captivating Timehri roundabout.

Works have already reached the hotel’s fourth floor.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Roy Bassoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Investments Inc., the company building the hotel, shared that he is pleased with how the works are coming along.

“I can’t say what percentage we are at, but we are at the fourth floor, and it is due for completion next year March. It’s coming along very, very good; we don’t see any hiccups. We have gotten all the permission from the governmental agencies, full cooperation from the Ministry of Public Works as well as the airport authority and so on,” he said.

Cardinal Investments Inc. is building the hotel in keeping with agreements made with Marriott International. Funds for the project are being sourced, in part, through syndicated financing led by Republic Bank.

“It’s satisfying to see your project coming up, and to reach this stage. It’s satisfying not only for me and for the company, but … [it’s] the benefits that clients and our customers will derive from a facility like this,” Bassoo shared.

Bassoo noted that although Guyana is currently dealing with a shortage of labour in the construction sector, thus far, the company has been able to work around challenges to remain on schedule.

“We try to maximise the usage of our staff efficiently; so, I would say, it’s not affecting our timeline. We have been in construction for over 25 years, so we know how to get our job done. With the materials, we did have some challenges shortly after ‘COVID’, where the supply chain was disrupted. But that is back on stream,” Bassoo related.

The construction of the hotel commenced in July 2021. When completed, it will be the second Marriott hotel brand in Guyana, and will be the first major “airport hotel” in the country.

FIRST MAJOR ‘AIRPORT HOTEL’

Some 100 persons are employed in the construction phase of the hotel, while another 200 are expected to be employed when the hotel goes into operation. The hotel will be providing some amount of training to those persons.

“Training staff will be done directly by Marriott International. Close to opening, maybe three months before opening, the local staff will be trained by Marriott International,” Bassoo explained.

However, given the projected rise in demand for personnel in the hospitality sector due to the increasing number of hotels, Bassoo commended the government for its commitment towards the establishment of the country’s first state-of-the-art Hospitality Institute.

“With all the hotels that are going up, Guyana will definitely see a shortage of labourers and personnel for the hotel industry. That is why I applaud the government for their efforts in setting up the hospitality school; it’s a very good move by the government. We’ll be able tap into that resource,” Bassoo said.

A one-minute drive from the entrance of the CJIA, the hotel is expected to accommodate airline crews and other staff, business personnel, diplomats, and other travellers.

The facility will satisfy the need for accommodation next to the CJIA, especially in light of growing business opportunities in Guyana. It is expected to ease overnight air connections for travellers and airline staff and facilitate the hosting of meetings and conferences.

“It’s in an ideal location, especially for the airline’s crew, including the pilot. It’ll be a boost for them, especially with the turnaround flights, where they have to come to Georgetown and then go back up the next day. Whereas, when the hotel is completed, they have a comfortable place to stay at the CJIA,” Bassoo explained.

In addition to giving business travellers and other visitors additional options for accommodation in Guyana, the hotel will also improve the image of the airport and the surrounding area.

The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel is one of a number of hotels currently under construction in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

A business-friendly climate, supplemented by the anticipated economic ascension is being credited for the attraction of major players in the hotel industry, such as Sheraton, The Element, Delta Marriott, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, the H-Tower Luxury Hotel, the Hyatt Hotels Corporation, the Radisson Hotels, and the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, among others.