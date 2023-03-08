Oneness attainable through tolerance, love, togetherness

— PM tells hundreds at Phagwah celebration

THE collective commitment of tolerance, love and brotherhood that Phagwah celebrations in Guyana evoke in Guyanese people every year, is indicative of the aim behind government’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was at the time delivering an address at the India High Commission’s annual Holi/Phagwah event at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground.

Noting that government continues to build a country where Guyanese, at all levels, will be included in the policies, decisions and the direction that the country is moving in, the Prime Minister described the celebration of Phagwah as a display of the strength of Guyana’s multicultural heritage.

He encouraged all Guyanese to remember the important lessons of Holi and to apply them to their lives beyond just the celebrations on Phagwah day.

“Phagwah celebration is truly remarkable for the sentiments and positive behaviours it evokes in Guyanese people every year. For that single day, the participants of this occasion are all an equal mix of colours beyond their race. Just as we are able to blend beneath a disguise of colours, then so too can we achieve “oneness” and unity in our minds through a collective commitment of tolerance, love and brotherhood,” PM Phillips said.

“This collective commitment is the aim behind our government’s One Guyana initiative. We believe unity and brotherhood will allow us to steer our country towards a prosperous future together for mutual enjoyment and benefits. “

Customarily celebrated in the middle of March, Holi/Phagwah, also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism.

Though Holi is an ancient Hindu festival in Guyana, it is celebrated by Hindus and non-Hindus alike. For many, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships.

In Hinduism, Holi celebrates the eternal and divine love of the Gods Radha and Krishna, and also signifies the triumph of good over evil as it commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

The Prime Minister reminded that though Holi is a joyous time that represents fruitfulness and spring, more importantly, it emphasises the teaching that good will always triumph over evil and truth will always prevail over untruth.

For the Prime Minister, Phagwah is a day of pure celebration where we can lay aside our inhibitions and indulge in brotherhood, togetherness and happiness.

“These tenets are evergreen lessons that can be carried throughout our lives. And certainly, it is a blessing that we can be reminded of these lessons every year with the observance of Holi,” the Prime Minister added.

“There is also a certain beauty about Holi that we cannot neglect to mention. It is a time of joy and colour exhibited through the symbolic celebration of adorning ourselves with coloured powder and water to celebrate the newness of spring and nature.”

The Prime Minister was one of several government officials who attended the event along with the British High Commissioner, Jane Miller and China Ambassador, Guo Haiyan, among others.

Several members of the Opposition APNU+AFC were also present.

Meanwhile, India High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, also spoke of the togetherness that evolves from Phagwah.

“Today the Festival of Colours has brought us all together. I am very delighted to see you all in such large numbers. Everybody here gracing this occasion, may this Festival of Colours bring happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health and peace to all of you. Spread the love and spread the Festival of Colours, happy Holi to all of you,” he added.

Dr. Srinivasa noted that Phagwah is an eagerly anticipated festival for the enormous joy that it brings, and what it signifies.

“We celebrate Holi at the end of winter signifying the ushering in of spring’s abundant colours. Today we are celebrating with these beautiful colours playing around with friends, with dance, with music and some good food. Holi signifies a good spring harvest. Here we are spreading the joy and happiness half way around the world,” he said.

Originating in India, the celebration of Holi has spread all across the globe and today is celebrated in many regions through the Indian diaspora.

“In a way it’s India’s Valentine Day. It is not only a Festival of Colours but also a Festival of Love. This is a feeling that keeps the Holi festival vibrant and at the same time touches our heart in spite of our busy lives. Let us cherish this day together,” Dr. Srinivasa said.