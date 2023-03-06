‘We must uplift each other’

–President Ali says as Guyana prepares to celebrate Phagwah

THE Hindu festival of Phagwah is one which President, Dr. Irfaan Ali believes should remind all Guyanese to uplift each other and work collaboratively to overcome trying times.

Further, at a Phagwah event hosted at the State House in Georgetown on Sunday evening, Dr. Ali said the teachings and philosophy behind the Holi celebration should be applied to our lives.

During his remarks, Dr. Ali said that the message, teachings and philosophy behind Phagwah, or Holi as it is also known, is constant and never changing even as he noted that the only thing that changes overtime is the world in which we live.

He added that if we allow the changing world to change the constant message behind the significant and important occasion like Holi, then the nature of what the occasion signifies will be changed.

“Therefore in… the message of Holi we need to take the philosophy, the teachings and the principles and apply it to our lives and apply it to the changing world environment in which we live,” he said.

The Head of State added that staying true to these principles and guidelines will allow for the shaping of a world that is different and in alignment with these values. Values he said, that seek to uplift and strengthen and bring the world together in unity and prosperity.

This Holi, he noted that he hopes for Guyanese to do it differently as a country, as Holi is about the coming together of families and communities and is about prosperity, freshness, goodness and mercy.

He said, “I want us, before we engage on Tuesday in any activity, before we go to the mandirs, before we go to the streets to play Holi, to spend a few moments and to look around our communities, to look around within our families, to look among our friends and to see who among those require some assistance, some help, something from you to allow them to enjoy Holi on Tuesday also.”

Dr Ali urged persons to reach out to those people and to ensure that their Holi is as beautiful and colorful as the celebrations.

It is these small acts he noted that will change not only individuals but communities and even as a country and will allow everyone to see joy in a different perspective. If joy is only seen in the immediacy of ones family, he added that persons will not be able to see what the comprehensiveness of joy can be for a community and a country.

“Occasions like these will continue to inspire us on the values and traditions that we have as a people and as a country, values and traditions that are unshakeable, values and traditions that are different, values and traditions that are unique,” the Head of State added.

He reminded those gathered at the celebration that Guyana has one of the most beautiful unification of colors and culture and urged that as Holi is being ushered in, that it is done in a renewed spirit of humanity, service and of uplifting each other.

President Ali said, “As we play with the colors and the colors merge together let that merging of colors not only be something that is physically beautiful on the day of Holi.”

As such he noted that it should be a demonstration of the unification and togetherness that is necessary to make communities stronger and further the country stronger.