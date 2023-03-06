Three new schools for Region One

– equipped with modern laboratories, teachers’ quarters and dormitories

IN keeping with the Ministry of Education’s focus on improving access to education all across the country, learners in the Barima-Waini region (Region One) will benefit from three new schools.

According to a release from the MoE, these schools will be constructed in Huradiah in the Moruca subdistrict, Waramuri and Kwebanna.

Following a consultation with residents of Huradiah, a new primary school will be built in the community which will cater for 250 pupils.

“To receive an education, pupils in the village travel across the Moruca river to attend the Santa Rosa Primary School, which is currently overcrowded. Some ten acres of land were made available for the construction of the school. Pupils from the villages of Huradiah, Cabrora, Acquero and Rincon will benefit from this new school.

“Meanwhile, a new secondary school will be built at Waramuri. The modern secondary school will house 400 students. The school will be equipped with Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories along with Information Technology, Home Economics and Industrial Technology laboratories, a staff room, an auditorium and teachers’ quarters to house 10 teachers and will be solar powered,” the release said.

Additionally, students from Waramuri and Haimacabra are expected to benefit from the construction of this school.

Similarly, a modern secondary school, which will cater to 500 students, will be constructed in Kwebanna. Like the school at Waramuri, this complex will be equipped with modern amenities.

“In addition to catering for 500 students in the classrooms, a dormitory will be built to house 250 children. It also comes equipped with teachers’ quarters which will house 30 teachers.

“The school will serve the villages of Kwebanna, Santa Cruz, Waikerebi, Chinese Landing, Kokerite, Kariako, Warapoka, Assakata, Unity Grant. The primary school at Kewbanna is currently being extended to comfortably accommodate the school’s increasing population,” the release said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, while addressing residents, said that the new secondary school at Kwebanna will help the Ministry to close the “primary tops” at Assakata, Warapoka, Santa Cruz, St Bedes, Kokerite, Kariako and Chinese landing.

“Watch out for these kids… They will compete academically and otherwise with what used to be known as our best schools,” Manickchand said.