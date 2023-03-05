US$400M to be injected into Region Six

–towards funding construction of Corentyne Highway

OVER US$400 million will be injected into Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) over the next few years under the construction of the New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek Corentyne four-lane highway expansion, which will commence this year.

Over US$100 million has been budgeted for the project this year, which will see upgrading and widening works commencing on the Palmyra to Crabwood Creek section of the carriageway.

The development of the roadway is one of a host of other billion-dollar projects ongoing in that region. The projects are part of the government’s master plan for infrastructural and social development in the region.

This was shared by Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday, as he delivered remarks at the sod-turning of a $3.7 billion stadium and multipurpose facility at Palmyra, Region Six.

The Vice-President explained that the government has a master plan for the region, which will see not just infrastructural development, but an overall rise in the standard of the well-being of people of the region.

“We’ve not limited our expenditure only to the stadium, the stadium is important, but we are focusing on jobs and opportunities for people in this region,” the Vice-President said.

“We put aside US$100 million to start the four-lane road here in Berbice. It will cost about US$400 million from New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek, that will be 22 times the size of this stadium, the US$100 million will be about seven times and that’s in the budget this year.”

Aside from the multibillion-dollar highway and stadium, other massive projects set for the region include two new level-five hospitals, and modernisation of the drainage and irrigation system.

The Berbice stadium and multipurpose facility will be funded under ExxonMobil’s Greater Guyana Initiative.

The Corentyne Highway expansion project is one being done under the Ministry of Public Works, with some $27.7 billion having been allocated in Budget 2023 to advance works. Contracts were awarded for widening of the structures along the carriageway to accommodate the four-lane highway and to relocate the utilities.

The project is part of government’s commitment to linking our major urban, rural and hinterland communities to provide easy, safe and reliable access and commute.

The highway is being upgraded in anticipation of increased vehicular traffic expected in the coming years, due to the planned Suriname to Guyana Corentyne River Bridge.

The road is part of the government’s pursuit of easier linkage and integration with our neighbour to the east, to open up new economic opportunities and improve the ease and reduce the cost of moving people and goods.

The money for the Corentyne Highway development is separate from another $300 million that was allocated to the Regional Democratic Council for the provision for roads at Ankerville, Whim, Glasgow, Grant 2767, Yakusari, Phillipi, Orealla, Cumberland, Corriverton, Gangaram, No. 51 Village, Warren, Rahaman Scheme, Williamsburg, Alness and Mibicuri.