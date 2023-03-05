Rice farmers to get at least $4,000 per bag for paddy

…as President, VP intervene in ongoing issue

RICE farmers across Guyana can finally breathe a sigh of relief following a meeting between President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, and representatives of the Guyana Millers and Exporters Association (GREMA), as well as the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) to broker a historic agreement that will see them being paid at least $4,000 per bag of paddy.

After much deliberation among themselves, the deal was decided upon and finalised in favour of rice farmers across Guyana, and agreed in the presence of President Ali and other officials at State House, on Main Street, Georgetown.

In the document, which was signed by all parties and released to the media on Saturday, it was also agreed that the sales commission paid by millers and exporters for rice, by-products of rice and paddy would be reduced to zero for the first crop of 2023.

The signing of this agreement will be very pleasing to the farmers, since they have been asking for an increase in paddy prices for some time, due to the rise in fertilizer costs, and taking into consideration the inclement weather.

Last month, the farmers of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) went out in their numbers to a meeting that was held in Anna Regina by the Agriculture Ministry, and asked the government to intervene.

Minister Mustapha had assured the farmers that the representatives of GRDB would meet with the millers and decide on a price for the current crop.

He had noted at the time that the government is committed to working with farmers, via the GRDB, so that they can provide help to those that were affected by the rain.

Minister Mustapha had emphasised that money was set aside in the 2023 National Budget to upgrade the dams in rice-farming communities so as to help farmers transport their paddy.