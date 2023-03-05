AIDS and zero discrimination                       

by Vanessa Cort

MANY of us either know directly or indirectly of someone who has died of what experts call “an opportunistic illness” as a result of HIV, which subsequently became AIDS.

It might have been a family member, a friend or the friend of a friend, who contracted HIV back in those early years when the virus first became known. Then, lacking the treatment currently available and perhaps unaware of having caught the virus, the person eventually developed AIDS and died.

A little over two decades ago, someone I knew well succumbed to an AIDS-related illness. I had not seen her for some time and when I did, I was shocked at her physical deterioration. In her mid-twenties, she seemed to have shrunk and looked closer to 40 years old.

My concern for her led me to insist that I accompany her to then Georgetown hospital, as she actually had difficulty walking and was clearly in a weakened state.

After being examined by a doctor, she was asked if anyone had accompanied her and told the physician that I was waiting for her. I was called in to hear the diagnosis along with her and can never forget the wave of sadness that overtook me, bringing tears to my eyes, when the doctor made the announcement and recommended she attend the GUM Clinic for persons with sexually transmitted illnesses.

From her reaction – a wry, fatalistic smile – I realised that she was not surprised that she had AIDS and later learned from others of how she had become increasingly ill. But until I badgered and cajoled her, she had stubbornly refused to go to the hospital, while being shunned by many who suspected the nature of her illness. She died just a matter of weeks after that hospital visit.

Today, a great deal more has been learned about HIV/AIDS and medications have been developed to prevent HIV from progressing to AIDS. Millions of lives have been saved, as people can not only live with the virus, but also may no longer pass it on to their partners.

Zero Discrimination Day was celebrated last Wednesday, under the theme “Save lives: Decriminalise.”

Spearheaded by UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) it seeks to highlight how “the decriminalisation of key populations and people living with HIV saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.”

The Joint Programme, which brings together the resources and efforts of 11 United Nations Organisations, aims to unite the world against AIDS and is coordinated by the UNAIDS Secretariat in Geneva, Switzerland.

The mission of UNAIDS is “to lead and inspire the world in achieving universal access to HIV prevention treatment, care and support.”

Since its formation in 1996, the organisaion has had significant impact on the global response to HIV, helping 15 countries to achieve elimination of mother to child transmission and supporting the empowerment of women and girls. It has scaled up prevention, particularly targetting the sexual and reproductive health of adolescent girls.

Among its many initiatives, UNAIDS provides strategic direction along with technical support to governments and the private sector helping to deliver life-saving services and makes available analysis and information that increase understanding of the AIDS pandemic.

According to the organisation, Zero Discrimination Day “highlights the need to remove laws that criminalise people living with HIV and key populations” – those groups who due to specific higher-risk behaviours are at increased risk of HIV.

In a press statement, UNAIDS revealed that two years ago the world set a law reform target to remove criminal laws undermining the HIV response and leaving key populations behind.

Countries reportedly made a commitment that, by 2025, less than 10 percent would have punitive legal policy environments that affect HIV response.

Winnie Byanyima, Director of UNAIDS, put it best when she said, “Criminalising laws chase people away from life-saving treatment. Those need to be removed. The only reason people are still dying of AIDS is the inequalities in society, from social norms, from the lack of opportunities in schools…and all these come together to make them more at risk.”

The Director went on to say, “At the country level, repealing laws that are driving people away from HIV prevention treatment is critical.”