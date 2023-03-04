Local aviation sector reaching new heights

–11 airlines servicing Guyana passenger market, talks ongoing with carriers in Toronto, Europe

GUYANA’S aviation sector continues to soar as the country boasts 11 passenger airlines and as more carriers engage authorities to enter the local market.

In an invited comment, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said that British Airways will soon commence its services here and that carriers from Toronto and Europe are examining the possibilities of having direct flights to Guyana.

In February, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) had reported that there have been significant increases in air travel to Guyana over the past two years.

Increases in air travel to Guyana reflect the transformational work being undertaken by the government under the visionary leadership of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali. The influx of visitors and investors coming to Guyana is attributed to the massive growth in the housing, tourism, transportation and agricultural sectors.

Minister Edghill said that Guyana is on its way to achieving one million arrivals by 2025, as predicted by President Ali.

According to an airport document, Guyana recorded a 32 per cent increase in passenger arrivals for January 2023 compared to the previous year.

It was also stated that during the month of January, the airport processed 25,005 arriving passengers compared to 18,874 in 2022.

Based on the airport’s records, the country’s main port of entry continues to experience significant increases in passenger arrivals since the Cricket Carnival in September 2022.

Earlier this year, President Ali via a Facebook livestream, said that the number of people handled at three of Guyana’s major ports of entry – the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri, Ogle’s Eugene F. Correia Airport and Moleson Creek in Corentyne – saw a significant increase in travel with a total of 717,822 passengers in 2022, an increase of 82.6 per cent over 2021.

President Ali also mentioned that Guyana has gained recognition as a result of the government’s investments in the tourism sector which has catapulted the country into a position to showcase its ecotourism destinations, as well as an events-based destination.

Currently, the capacity of the CJIA is being expanded by the government in preparation for future development.

Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo had said too that a new computerised passport system will be implemented as part of the government’s plans to modernise and bolster security procedures at airports.

There was also a significant increase in arrivals during the 53rd Republic anniversary celebrations in February.