Vendors record good returns despite rain on Mashramani Day

THE 2023 Mashramani extravaganza generated a substantial economic impact for Guyana, considering the country had no celebrations for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

United in celebration, Guyanese did not hesitate to use music, dance and other fun activities to bring the streets of Georgetown to life while supporting vendors and their businesses.

The Guyana Chronicle contacted some vendors along Vlissingen Road, Georgetown and the seawall areas. Despite the heavy downpour, they expressed their satisfaction with how business was going for them.

A chip vendor, Odessa Premo, said she looked forward to this year’s Mashramani.

According to her, even though the weather wasn’t the best, it didn’t stop herself and other vendors from “doing good business” and “enjoying” themselves.

“The atmosphere was good; I loved that we all enjoyed ourselves as one people without any fights or issues and that was a beautiful thing to see too,” said Odessa.

In regard to business, Odessa said she could not complain; people were out with their families and they walked about and supported the vendors. Odessa said she was a bit concerned when the rain wasn’t stopping, but she realised it wasn’t stopping most people from “mashing.”

Odessa also said vendors were happy to see the float parade and thanked the government for organising such a beautiful event, “Guyana is feeling and looking good right now.”

Donna (the only name given) said that she went out on the road to sell beverages, which she said were “very good for sale even though it rained,” but at the same time, she had a wonderful time too.

She noted that it had been a while since Mashramani was held, and not even the rain could have stopped them from enjoying themselves.

“Guyana is on the map now with oil and gas, but Mashramani and the unity of the people are what the world sees, too,” said Donna. “It is about uniting as one people, and we are demonstrating that. I like how we are all living, it’s nice. And we have a president who is there for all of his people, so we are good.”

Several other vendors also shared the same sentiments about the recent Mashramani.

During an interview with the Guyana Chronicle last week, the director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baskh, said, “this year, the GTA expects a much more significant increase in visitor arrivals for the festive season, starting with Mashramani, Phagwah, Rodeo, Easter, Regatta, Emancipation, Indigenous Heritage, Diwali and Cricket Carnival, which are just some of the special events that are being actively promoted.”

He also stated that, during the season of festivities, the country usually records its highest percentage of tourists. “Over the years, the Guyana Tourism Authority has recorded a steady increase during these festive seasons or months. ”

Baksh continued: “Festivities and events play a significant role in the travel and tourism sectors for several reasons. Of those reasons, attracting tourists to a destination takes precedence. Guyana is positioned as a premier events destination, capitalizing on unique and amazing events throughout the calendar year.”