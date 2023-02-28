Brazilian men found at illegal mining sites remanded

TWO Brazilian men who were found at illegal mining sites in the New River Triangle, Region Nine, earlier this month were on Monday remanded to prison.

Alexander Felix, a pilot and Luan Ricardo Braga Silva, a miner, appeared before Magistrate Allen Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

Felix was “slapped” with four charges: operating a civil aircraft without an airworthiness certificate; interfering with an aircraft by modifying it so it can be refuelled while in flight and operating an aircraft without insurance and illegal entry into Guyana.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

His attorney Kezia Williams, in applying for bail, told the court that he is not a flight risk since he has ties to Guyana and lives at BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vernette Pindar-Whittaker, who is prosecuting the case for the state, expressed disagreement and objected to bail being granted.

Among other things, the prosecutor asked the court to consider the seriousness of the crime and the penalty attached.

Magistrate Wilson after considering both sides, remanded Felix to prison until March 16 for the commencement of his trial. Seven witnesses are expected to testify.

Meanwhile, Silva who was next to be arraigned, denied that he entered Guyana by sea on December 2, 2022, and failed to present himself to an immigration officer. He was unrepresented and was also remanded to prison until March 16.

According to reports, on February 19, several men suspected to be Brazilians were spotted at illegal mining camps in the New River Triangle area. Most of them, however, managed to escape except Silva.

Police searched the camps and found several items, including a shotgun.

The next day, a grey Robinson 44 Helicopter landed in the area. Felix was the lone occupant. Nothing illegal was found in the helicopter.