Silvie’s opens new branch at Henrietta

SILVIE’S Industrial Solutions on Saturday opened its newest branch at Lot 90 East Henrietta, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), as the company seeks to decentralise its services.

Silvie’s, household name in this country, has sustained a competitive business environment for over 51 years in Guyana, despite the changing global environment.

John Edghill, Director of Business and Entrepreneur Development at the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce told the gathering at the opening ceremony on Saturday that Essequibo is the right place for development.

“Investment like Silvie’s fits in the broader plan of how we can grow Region Two. From my ministry, we will be building two call centres with many persons employed, and we will soon be developing an industrial estate,” Edghill said.

According to him, the establishment of the industrial estate will provide opportunities for contractors to purchase equipment and tools from Silvie’s.

“Today, you have experts within your reach; the solution is here for you. I have no doubt Silvie’s will bring solution to the people in Region Two,” Edghill said.

Meanwhile, Company Chief Executive Officer Bramanand Persaud said the decision to open a new branch was based on customer demand in the region for high-end equipment.

Persaud said residents of Essequibo can expect “high-quality products, with great customer and awesome after-sales services.”

He said that persons can get replacement of high-quality parts, and be exposed to trained technicians.

“We have never ventured out of the region; everything was kept in a circle. We are coming over the river,” Persaud said, adding that persons will now be able to save time and money by not having to travel to Georgetown to purchase products and equipment.

“The true desire for me is to give back. Yes! Every business will create employment, but I want to encourage businesses to give back,” Persaud said.

He commended the team at Silvie’s for their cooperation, and noted that it is the company’s desire to ensure that Essequibians get quality products for their money.

“We want to bring a level of customer service, and create an atmosphere to serve; we call ourselves ‘The Problem Solver’,” the young businessman said.

The new branch offers a wide variety of equipment and products for contractors, miners, farmers, restaurants, electricians, vulcanizers, welders, mechanics and painters.

Regional Executive Officer Susannah Saywack said that the regional administration is happy that Silvie’s found the confidence in the region’s economy to invest. She said that the population is expanding in the region, and the establishment was made at an ideal time.

Additionally, Mayor of Anna Regina Rajendra Prabhulall congratulated the founders, Rajendra Persaud and his wife, Prampattie “Silvie” Persaud for their achievement over the years.

“Silvie’s is a household name; everyone, even in Essequibo, know about the company and its management. we are happy to have you all here,” Mayor Prabhulall said.