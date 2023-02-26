News Archives
No more walking for miles for Region Nine pupils
Children of Kokshebai, South Pakaraimas, at the commissioning ceremony of the new school.
…as $14M Nursery school commissioned

PUPILS in Kokshebai, South Pakaraimas will no longer have to walk for miles to receive an education with the commissioning of a brand new school in their village.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, officially commissioned the Kokshebai Nursery School last Tuesday during a visit to the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region.

The Kokshebai Nursery School was constructed by Osbert Rebeiro at a cost of $14M, the Education Ministry noted in a press release.

Previously, the pupils manoeuvred the rough terrains for more than five miles as they travelled to Taushida, a neighbouring village, to receive an education.

According to the release, Minister Manickchand stated that ensuring each child receives an education, regardless of their geographic location, remains a top priority for the government. She told parents that the government firmly believes that once given the resources, the children of the hinterland can achieve the same success as those on the coastland.

She further stated that constructing a school is only part of giving children a strong education; the other part is ensuring there are trained teachers in each classroom.

It was also noted that the ministry’s breakfast programme will be extended to the village; textbooks will be given to each pupil, and in July, each school aged child will receive $40,000 through the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme.

Minister Dharamlall noted that this is part of the government’s agenda to ensure that every citizen benefits from the rapid development that is taking place.

While in the village, Ministers Manickchand and Dharamlall also commissioned a health facility. This will ease residents’ burden of travelling to other neighbouring villages to access basic healthcare.

Staff Reporter

