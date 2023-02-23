‘Development raging across Guyana’

— President Ali says gov’t committed to improving lives despite naysayers

AMID a torrential downpour at Brickdam, Georgetown, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali delivered stirring remarks ahead of Guyana’s 53rd anniversary as a Co-operative Republic, emphasising that development is ongoing rapidly throughout the country and his government has no intention of stopping or even stalling this progress.

The area in front the Public Buildings, near the Stabroek Square, was transformed into a hive of patriotism as President Ali; First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali and their son, Zayd, joined Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and his family, and other officials and dignitaries for an event commemorating Guyana’s Republic Anniversary.

Before the cultural display, music from the marching bands and the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead, President Ali stood before the gathering and voiced his unwavering commitment to heralding Guyana’s new era of development.

That new era, he said, is underpinned by Guyana’s burgeoning position as an energy hub, a major food producer and supplier and an industrial powerhouse- developments that are all happening as the country maintains its world-renowned environmental stewardship.

“Development is raging across our land while we protect and preserve the environment and the services which our varied ecosystem provides,” the Guyanese Head-of-State posited.

The expansion of the country’s productive sectors, however, are not the only noteworthy aspects of Guyana’s development, the President pointed out.

In fact, he said developments in those sectors are just part of his government’s vision for development. What is also given much importance, he said, is the improvement of people’s lives and livelihoods. As such, he detailed efforts being made to deliver world-class healthcare services to people. Those efforts include the construction of new regional hospitals and countrywide upgrades. The President also said that emphasis is also placed on expanding access to education; as such, new schools are being built in regions across the country.

Even with the focus in these social sectors, he emphasised that there is no neglect of people’s security.

With the forthcoming Local Government Elections, the President also noted that local democracy is also being restored. And all of these efforts are being pursued as Guyana uses its updated Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) to keep it focused on sustainable development.

DEVELOPMENT DESPITE NAYSAYERS

Guyana, on Thursday, celebrates its 53 years since becoming a Co-operative Republic. The country made the decision to become a republic in 1970, just four years after it gained independence from British rule. And the President sought to ignite people’s patriotism as he spoke about the country’s future.

Though not averse to constructive criticism, Dr. Ali said naysayers will not daunt the government nor will they prevent the country from developing as rapidly as it is. Those naysayers, he said, have the propensity to “manufacture division and strife” but such efforts will not be tolerated.

“Our Republic is galloping into modernity, we are laying the foundation for the post-2030 Guyana.

“One in which every child will have access to and benefit from quality education in classrooms that are safe, non-intimidating and equipped to bring out the best for him or her. One where every citizen will be able to walk into a regional hospital and receive expeditious treatment, and (one where) those who flout the law, will know [the] consequences to doing so,” the President highlighted.

The country’s future, he said, also promises dignified lives for the country’s elderly and a harmonious future for every citizen under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella. The ‘One Guyana’ initiative, the President said previously, is a new movement that seeks to motivate Guyanese to work together for the upliftment of each other and the development of the country at large.