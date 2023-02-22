England break T20 World Cup record in win over Pakistan

ENGLAND smashed the highest ever women’s T20 World Cup total in a record 114-run thrashing of Pakistan in Newlands to complete an unbeaten group phase.

Electing to bat in sunny conditions, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt hit blistering half-centuries to propel England to 213 for five, an almost flawless performance ahead of the semi-finals.

After Wyatt powered England to a fast start, Sciver-Brunt took over with an unbeaten 81 from 40 balls and she combined in a century stand with Amy Jones to destroy Pakistan’s short-handed attack.

England were just as ruthless with the ball to secure top spot in Group 2 and they will face South Africa or New Zealand in the semi-finals.

In what was essentially a dead rubber, England were determined not to ease up and they eyed a formidable total against a weakened Pakistan attack with just one seamer.

England have batted fearlessly under coach Jon Lewis, but this belligerent effort took them to new heights with a sustained assault through the innings.

Wyatt kicked it off by smashing left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal for six and a four in the first over. She unleashed a range of strokes, including several sweet blows over cover, to reach her half-century off just 29 balls. It was a return to form for Wyatt, who had only scored 27 runs in England’s three previous matches this tournament.

Sciver-Brunt, however, entered with confidence and played aggressively from the get go even though England wobbled at 33 for 2. She used her feet with authority against Pakistan’s spinners and scored at will all around the wicket.

Sciver-Brunt and Jones took advantage of an increasingly ragged Pakistan attack and smashed 88 runs off the last six overs as England became the first team to post 200 in a Women’s T20 World Cup match.

With Pakistan captain Bismah Mahroof missing due to a groin injury, Nida Dar grabbed the reins for the first time as she eyed breaking the record for most wickets in women’s T20Is.

She entered tied with West Indian Anisa Mohammed on 125 wickets and had been in good form with her accurate off-spin snaring four wickets in her previous matches against West Indies and Ireland.

But Dar struggled to find her length after coming into the attack in the sixth over and was immediately under fierce examination from Sciver-Brunt, who hit a boundary through cover first ball.

A rattled Dar leaked 25 runs off her first two overs before returning in the 13th over to claim opposite number Heather Knight, who holed out. It was enough for her to re-write the record books but proved the only moment of joy. Dar finished with 1 for 47 from four overs.

England had been searching for a complete performance and were keen to complement their earlier effort with the bat.

They did exactly that with Katherine Sciver-Brunt dismissing recalled opener Sadaf Shamas on the second ball of the innings. She also claimed Omaima Sohail to leave Pakistan 15 for three with the result a foregone conclusion.

The wickets kept tumbling with Pakistan spiralling to 54 for seven before Tuba Hassan and Fatima Sana mustered some belated fight with a 37-run partnership. But the disastrous run-out of Tuba symbolised Pakistan’s abject performance as they suffered the biggest defeat in women’s T20 World Cup history. (Cricinfo)