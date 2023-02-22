Prowling Panthers demolish GDF in GRFU’s 12-aside tourney

IN a one-sided affair, Panthers proved too skilful for the GDF in their Guyana Rugby Football Union(GRFU) encounter on Sunday last in the National Park which ended 73-17.

Riding high on victory against the Police Falcons in the opening match of the league, Panthers wasted no time by running up the tally against GDF.

At the end of the first half, Panthers were up by 42 points, with GDF scoring all of their 17 points in the first half.

Panthers’ Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur, who was crowned man-of-the-match, opened the scoring by crashing through the opponent’s defence.

For Panthers, Jacques Archibald made a return to the sport and scored a try; elusive winger Ryan Dey added 1 try; Daniel Anderson 1 try; Phabian Joseph 2 tries; D’Arcy Durant 2 tries; Kempton David 1 try and a conversion, while Godfrey Broomes backed the team with 19 points, 14 of which came off his boots.

GDF points came from veteran Avery Corbin, Jonathan David, Peabo Hamilton and a conversion from Jamal Darrell.

To start the match, players, officials and spectators observed a minute of silence, for the passing of McArthur’s father, earlier in the day.

This Saturday, February 25, the GRFU will be hosting a 7s competition in the National Park from 10:00 hours.

On Sunday February 26, the 12s league continues with a match between Police Falcons and GDF.