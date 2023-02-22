News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Prowling Panthers demolish GDF in GRFU’s 12-aside tourney
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A scrum during the Panthers versus GDF match
A scrum during the Panthers versus GDF match

IN a one-sided affair, Panthers proved too skilful for the GDF in their Guyana Rugby Football Union(GRFU) encounter on Sunday last in the National Park which ended 73-17.

Riding high on victory against the Police Falcons in the opening match of the league, Panthers wasted no time by running up the tally against GDF.

At the end of the first half, Panthers were up by 42 points, with GDF scoring all of their 17 points in the first half.

Panthers’ Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur, who was crowned man-of-the-match, opened the scoring by crashing through the opponent’s defence.

For Panthers, Jacques Archibald made a return to the sport and scored a try; elusive winger Ryan Dey added 1 try; Daniel Anderson 1 try; Phabian Joseph 2 tries; D’Arcy Durant 2 tries; Kempton David 1 try and a conversion, while Godfrey Broomes backed the team with 19 points, 14 of which came off his boots.

GDF points came from veteran Avery Corbin, Jonathan David, Peabo Hamilton and a conversion from Jamal Darrell.

To start the match, players, officials and spectators observed a minute of silence, for the passing of McArthur’s father, earlier in the day.

This Saturday, February 25, the GRFU will be hosting a 7s competition in the National Park from 10:00 hours.

On Sunday February 26, the 12s league continues with a match between Police Falcons and GDF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.