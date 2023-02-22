Fraser-Pryce nominated for World Sport award

LONDON, (CMC) – Jamaica sprint darling Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the only English-speaking Caribbean national nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sports award.

The world’s most prestigious sport award will celebrate not only sportsmen and sportswomen who thrilled fans over the previous 12 months, but several who will end their careers with a claim to be the greatest in the history of their sport.

Last year, Fraser-Pryce, 36, collected a fifth women’s world 100 metres title win, while a world-leading time of 10.62 seconds was among her record seven races over 100m that were clocked at sub-10.70 secs.

“I would like to thank the world’s sports media for this special nomination,” said Fraser-Pryce. “This is my sixth nomination for the Laureus World Sportswoman-of-the-Year award, and it is a great honour.

“I continue to be inspired by the wider Laureus movement and initiatives in celebrating the power of sports to change the world, which further makes the nomination special.”

Challenging Fraser-Pryce for the accolade of World Sportswoman-of-the-Year are Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas, Polish tennis champion Iga Swiatek, and three Americans, swimmer Katie Ledecky, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and world and Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah won the accolade last year, and former Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt won the men’s award on four occasions in 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2017.

More than 1 400 members of the global media panel make nominations in all, but one category – the shortlist for the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award, which was chosen by a panel from the International Paralympics Committee.

Organisers said this ensured credibility, quality, and a global perspective across all of the awards.

Winners will be announced in categories including Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Team of the Year, Breakthrough of the Year, Comeback of the Year, and Action Sportsperson of the Year.

They will be decided by a vote of 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, which comprises sportspeople who redefined their sport and make up the ultimate jury on sporting greatness