$300,000 bail each for men charged with terrorist acts at Mon Repos; three others still wanted

NINE men who all reside along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were, on Monday, released on $300,000 bail for acts of terrorism in connection with the 2022 unrest at the Mon Repos Market.

Mark Hercules, Dave Berkshire, Terrence Adolphus Nedd, Antony English, Keon Glasgow, Jullian Peters, Tony MacKinnon, Carlos Kingston, and Phillip Burk appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

The men were not required to plead to the charges for terrorism-related acts contrary to Section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Particulars of the charges alleged that the men on June 28, 2022, while being in the company of others, with the intent to strike terror, used wood and other materials to block, burn and damage the public road.

The men were not required to plead to the charge since it was laid indictably.

Burke was represented by attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson, while the others were represented by attorneys-at-law Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt.

The men were released on $300,000 bail each, on the condition that they lodge their passports at the court and report to the Cove & John Police Station on the 14th day of each month.

Magistrate George adjourned the case until February 28, 2023.