‘Children’s Mash’ returns bigger and better

THOUSANDS of Guyanese descended on the Everest Cricket Ground on Saturday to savour the grand return of the Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resplendent in their colourful and creatively put together costumes, children from across all education districts of Guyana proudly represented their schools as they made their way northeast to the Cricket Ground on Carifesta Avenue, all the way from the Parade Ground in downtown Georgetown.

The Ministry of Education, when launching this year’s Mashramani Band under the theme, “Wheels of Progress – Creating and Promoting Diversity and Inclusion for all”, did not exaggerate when they declared that the event was going to be bigger and better.

As while thousands flooded the event’s location, not many had the privilege of finding a seat. Parents, performers, and other citizens were so dedicated to having the full experience of this year’s return of the celebrations, that they even stood in the rain to watch the performances by the children.

In total, there were 38 ‘Mash’ bands from the various Primary, Secondary and other schools, all of which did an excellent job in keeping with the theme.

The children managed to impress the crowd with every performance, as cheers were louder than the music at times.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said she was glad they were able to resume Mashramani celebrations for the children.

“COVID brought really harsh consequences, one of which was the shutdown of not only academic activities as we know it in the classroom, but also the extracurricular things that make children rounded beings, including the ‘Mash’ competitions across the regions,” the Education Minister said.

She noted that next year, the ministry hopes to take the celebrations to another region, so that other children can get to have the amazing experience of Children’s Mash.

She said that it is a good lesson in various Social-Studies topics and practical lessons about the way Guyana became a Republic, when Guyana became a Republic, and how Guyana can achieve and promote unity and diversity of ethnicity along with culture.

The children’s floats and costumes demonstrated how sport, music, and other activities tie into education, according to Minister Manickchand.

The Sunday Chronicle spoke to a few persons who came out to support the children participating in the celebrations.

Renee Small brought her 11-month-old daughter to experience the event for the first time. Renee said she was impressed by the turnout and the children who performed.

A teacher from Bel Air Primary in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Alexa (only name given), said that she was excited to see everyone’s costumes, floats, and performances.

Alexa noted that this is the first time she has seen such a huge turnout.

“It has been a long time, and it is very good. This is really exciting; I cannot wait for the big-people Mash. It will be more exciting, and I just hope to have fun. And I hope everyone else has fun too,” Alexa said.