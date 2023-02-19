Celebrating Success

Local author receives 2022 Global Author Club and Business Award

WHEN one has passion to achieve and accomplish a desired goal, one is relentless and persistent, and no matter the cost, one makes sure it is achievable.

This is the position of Guyanese self-published author Geary Reid, who has been awarded the prestigious Global Author Club and Business Award (TGAC & BA) for the year 2022! After being nominated in November, the award was officially presented on December 16 in the United Kingdom.

The Award was given to him, for his production of 92 books, with varying subject areas.

Pepperpot Magazine sat down with Reid to share in this achievement.

“I have never really wanted to become an author. An author isn’t really what I wanted to do, but what I have found is that I go places and I find myself taking notes very often of what is happening. You know you are recording. I find myself working at organisations that have problems with their system to put structures in place. They want someone to help them, and as a result, people keep asking me to share my ideas. I decided to put them in writing,“ Reid told Pepperpot Magazine.

He also noted that he was inspired by God to write on varying subject areas and as such has no challenge coming up with varying ideas on what to write as he pens his books.

Reid spoke about the fact that what most authors struggle with, he has been able to achieve in a relatively short period and still able to do what has to be done for his family, church, and his place of employment.

How to strike the Balance

“ Well, family is important for me. Work is important for me. What I do is that I wake up very early in the morning, start my day early, make sure that I do what I have to do for my family, preparing breakfast for them and then leave home very early and give my workplace the best of me. So, for me, striking the balance is that you have to manage 24 hours in your day,“ Reid shared during his interview.

He shared with the magazine that he manages to do what he has to do for his family, and still in the middle of that, he finds the time to write books on subject areas.

Writing has been his passion since his days at school. He has written several procedures for organisations that helped to enhance and bolster the internal controls of several business organisations and improvement in business operations. During his working years, Reid has worked with junior and senior staff, owners, directors, and many stakeholders. He is never afraid of challenges, as it provides opportunities for creativity. He trained many employees and he also seeks to be trained, so that his knowledge base will become significantly larger, he explained.

“I have over 25 years of progressive working experience in Retail, Education, Agriculture, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Insurance, and Motor Industries, he has gained a wealth of experience, successfully managing employees and business processes with companies that employ staff ranging from 20 to 17,000,” Reid shared.

He has experience in operating within fast-paced environments, and was able to provide a strategic document that increased revenue by 20% within his first year of employment, also reduce the number of days to produce a report from 31 days to now only one day within the first few months of his employment. He has many other significant accomplishments.

Global Author Club and Business Award is an organisation that seeks to boost entrepreneurs’ satisfaction in building an impactful online reputation on a global stage. The Global Authors’ Club recognises the uniqueness of an individual on the global stage and brings one’s relentless efforts to Global attention.