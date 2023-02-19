BV resident hopeful of development of land for agriculture

Elton McRae, the owner of a fabrication workshop, was born and still resides in the village of Beterverwagting, a community that he holds near and dear to his heart.

Born and raised in the village of Beterverwagting, Elton McRae preferred to talk about the state of his community as he remembered it in his younger days and how it has evolved. BV was considered a farming community, said Elton; more than 70 percent of the villagers farmed and operated in the backlands. According to him, the village is divided in such a way that the people have their farms with the township in front of it, along with the recreational facilities and land left for pasture usage.

With the 2005 flooding that was experienced in the community, many houses and people were affected since most of the houses at that time were on stilts, but after that, many of the Baronians resorted to building their houses higher off the ground to prevent future flooding and for better sanitation purposes, said Elton. Beyond the backlands of BV, Elton noted that there is the conservancy canal that supplies the farmlands and kitchen gardens, and in earlier times, the people used the water to get their domestic chores done.

Elton recognised that the community and its people, especially the youngsters, have changed throughout the years. Elton recalled that in the past, the Beterverwagting community produced children who excelled in school and were placed in some of Georgetown’s top schools. Even though Elton does not hear or see that now, he believes that parents, teachers and the people of the community need to play a more active role in young people’s lives. He also believes that young men and women need to be more responsible and know that education and hard work are the keys to a brighter future.

He also wants young people to understand that they shouldn’t get carried away with social media and the idea of wanting to “get rich quick,” but instead make an honest dollar.

While Elton is grateful for all the development and progress that he is seeing in the country and within his community, he is also asking the Government of Guyana to look into the work that needs to be done in the backlands so that the people can have full access to the area. He believes that it will be a great asset to the people of the community, especially the youths, who, according to him, can be employed through the planting of the backlands, which will allow them to prosper in the agricultural sector.

He is also asking the private sector (businessmen) to exhibit more social consciousness and employ young people in the business community so that there will be personal, community and national growth for all.