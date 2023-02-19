A look at the Miss Bartica Pageant

AFTER an absence of two years due to the global pandemic, the Miss Bartica Pageant has returned to centre stage, this time, with much enthusiasm and excitement.

The Pepperpot Magazine spoke with the new coordinator of the pageant Angelica Fredericks, who is all bursting at the seams with excitement and exuberance as she builds confidence in the young ladies who are vying for the crown.

“We are looking to 8 -10 girls, but so far, we have only gotten six. So the pageant will start with the photo shoot, but because of other activities occurring, the pageant will be held on Easter Monday,” Fredericks told the Pepperpot Magazine.

The 2004 Miss Bartica personality shared that the pageant has been around since the 1980s and every year, it gets better.

She also alluded to the fact that because of the stigma attached to women who are deeply involved in showcasing themselves for various segments, the organizing committee has decided to work on empowering and boosting the confidence of the participants.

“ This year we are doing ‘Girl Power.’ This is basically where our theme for the pageant this year is surrounded, whereby the emphasis is placed on confidence-building.

At the end of this exercise we are making these young girls ambassadors and an inspiration to other young ladies in Bartica,” Fredericks told Pepperpot Magazine.

The Function of the Coordinator

In sharing the responsibilities that fall under her role, Fredericks said, “The pageant coordinator is responsible for getting the girls together and training, so that they are competent enough to participate in all aspects of the pageantry, including what is called the intelligence segment, the swimsuit segment and other aspects, basically making sure that they are properly outfitted with their swimsuits, gowns and sponsors for every participant.”

She further explained that the coordinator is also responsible for ensuring the right music is being played whenever the appropriate time approaches, as well as all other organising aspects of the event.

The benefits of pageantry, particularly for Barticans

Fredericks disclosed that the pageant, which has now been combined with the Bartica Regatta, has many benefits for the participants (delegates) of pageantry.

According to her, girls were very shy when it came to public speaking and representing their community, and since participating in the pageant, those girls have made a name for themselves and have gained the boldness to deliver quite fluently and articulately on a stage in their schools and when they grow older at their respective places of employment. According to her, this is a result of the training that must be undertaken in preparation for the pageant.

Fredericks shared her personal experience as a teacher with this magazine.

She noted that it is because of pageantry that she has gained the confidence to stand in front of a classroom and speak the way she does. When asked by her students, she would often say, “I owe this to pageantry.”

“ One I was able to meet beautiful young ladies, speak with them and share with them. As a result, when I won that pageant day, the prize money was just like a side bonus, but the experience that I gained, how I was taught to speak, to stand- so the experience for me was good,” Fredericks noted during her interview.

In giving advice to young women who are preoccupied with flaws or insecurities, Fredericks said that based on her training, she would tell the girls that everyone has a past, but it is important to tell yourself that you can make it, so lift your head high and walk with confidence.