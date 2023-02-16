Twelve wanted for Acts of Terrorism

– Stemming from June 2022 unrest at Mon Repos market

ALMOST a year after unrest at the Mon Repos market, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where vendors were robbed, beaten and had their stalls and valuables destroyed, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Wednesday, issued wanted bulletins for twelve individuals believed to be perpetrators of the acts.

According to the GPF, wanted bulletins were issued for several persons for Acts of Terrorism, Contrary to Section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 which occurred on the East Coast Demerara on the 28th of June 2022.

In this regard, the GPF is seeking the assistance of the public for information about the whereabouts of these persons to be prosecuted for the aforementioned offence.

“Terror and mayhem were unleashed on persons on the East Coast of Demerara in June last year, during which several vehicles were burnt, and a number of stalls were ransacked and looted at the Mon Repos Market, ECD. Roads were blocked by burning debris, and scores of persons were beaten and robbed during the acts of terror committed by ‘protestors’,” the GPF noted.

Among those on the ‘Wanted’ list for Acts of Terrorism are: Walkie Glasgow of Golden Grove, ECD; Trotman Tixey, alias ‘Quincy’ from Nabaclis, ECD; Sukie Reginal from Golden Grove, ECD.

Meanwhile, the others only known by their ‘alias’ on the ‘Wanted’ list are: ‘Carlos’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Ray Ray/Lilly’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Nedd’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Blammi’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Dave’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Burke’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Layne’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Kaldin’ from Enmore North, ECD; and ‘Peters’ from Haslington North & Victoria, ECD.