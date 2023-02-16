News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Twelve wanted for Acts of Terrorism
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
wanted-1

– Stemming from June 2022 unrest at Mon Repos market

ALMOST a year after unrest at the Mon Repos market, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where vendors were robbed, beaten and had their stalls and valuables destroyed, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Wednesday, issued wanted bulletins for twelve individuals believed to be perpetrators of the acts.

According to the GPF, wanted bulletins were issued for several persons for Acts of Terrorism, Contrary to Section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 which occurred on the East Coast Demerara on the 28th of June 2022.

In this regard, the GPF is seeking the assistance of the public for information about the whereabouts of these persons to be prosecuted for the aforementioned offence.

“Terror and mayhem were unleashed on persons on the East Coast of Demerara in June last year, during which several vehicles were burnt, and a number of stalls were ransacked and looted at the Mon Repos Market, ECD. Roads were blocked by burning debris, and scores of persons were beaten and robbed during the acts of terror committed by ‘protestors’,” the GPF noted.

Among those on the ‘Wanted’ list for Acts of Terrorism are: Walkie Glasgow of Golden Grove, ECD; Trotman Tixey, alias ‘Quincy’ from Nabaclis, ECD; Sukie Reginal from Golden Grove, ECD.

Meanwhile, the others only known by their ‘alias’ on the ‘Wanted’ list are: ‘Carlos’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Ray Ray/Lilly’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Nedd’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Blammi’ from Golden Grove, ECD; ‘Dave’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Burke’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Layne’ from Nabaclis, ECD; ‘Kaldin’ from Enmore North, ECD; and ‘Peters’ from Haslington North & Victoria, ECD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.