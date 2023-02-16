News Archives
Babita Sarjou murder: Ex-husband gets 22½ years jail, co-accused gets 18½ years
TWELVE years after Babita Sarjou disappeared without a trace, her ex-husband Sharadananda Narine, called ‘Anand’ and his co-accused Darel Ponton, called ‘Yankee’, were sentenced today for Sarjou’s murder and burial in a shallow grave.

Narine received 22 and a half years while Ponton received 18 and a half years in prison.

In January, the two men appeared for High Court trail and entered a not guilty plea. After repeatedly proclaiming their innocence, the duo finally confessed to the brutal crime less than three hours after their initial plea.

High Court Judge, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall presided over the matter.

Staff Reporter

