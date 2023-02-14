Teen motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck at Little Alliance

A POPULAR Region Two electrician is currently in police custody after the truck he was driving was involved in an accident which claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorcyclist.

Dead is Nylon Gittens of Lot 49, Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The accident occurred around 11:39hrs on Sunday at Little Alliance and involved motor lorry GTT 4207, which is owned by the electrician.

According to a police report, the driver of the motor lorry was proceeding north along the western driving lane at a normal rate of speed, while the motorcyclist was proceeding in the same direction.

The police statement said that while the teenager was attempting to overtake the lorry, he pulled the motorcycle back onto the western side of the said road to avoid an oncoming vehicle. In the process of doing so, he collided with the rear-side portion of the motor lorry and fell onto the road side.

As a result, the teen sustained multiple injuries to his body. He was picked up by a passerby and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he succumbed around 18:35hrs.

Meanwhile, sister of the deceased, Nadasia Gittens, told this publication that the family received a call around 13:00hrs from the teen’s girlfriend informing them of the accident.

She said that her brother had just dropped off a cousin at Supenaam and was returning home at the time of the accident.

Gittens said that her brother who worked as a security guard was the sole breadwinner of their family.

Relatives told this publication that they were told that following the accident, the truck driver drove off without rendering any assistance to the injured teen. They said that they are hurt by his actions and are fearful that his alleged police connections would prevent them from getting justice.

Gittens said that relatives visited the scene and found two helmets which were subsequently handed over to the police.

The deceased was described as a hard-working young man. He was the only son for his parents. His father passed away two years ago.

His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.