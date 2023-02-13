Prison Officers urged to exhibit professionalism

PRISON officers were on Saturday urged to adopt methods to execute their duties with more expertise, accountability and change.

This call was made by Director of the Prison Service (ag), Nicklon Elliot at the Prison Headquarters’ first quarterly muster and general inspection of officers.

According to a press release from the Guyana Prison Service, Elliot noted that such conduct would play a major role in the attempt to deliver an effective and efficient service, not only to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), but also to the general public.

He further explained in the press release, “Prison officers play a vital role in the existence of the Guyana prison system. They are the first line of defence within the Prison Estates. They are ultimately responsible for the safety, security, and supervision of inmates that are under their care, so you must remain disciplined and adopt [sic] to changes as officers at all times, no matter the circumstances.”



Elliot also added, “Prison officers must enforce all the rules and policies that the prison officials institute in order to maintain good order and discipline within the prison walls. Without prison officers, prisons would be running by the inmates and complete chaos would occur.”

Under the theme, ‘Promoting Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Prisoners’, Elliot stated that the Prison Service has a duty to give inmates the skills necessary to make it easier for them to reintegrate into society.

He further explained that an aim of the prison is to assist the inmates in realizing their errors and improving themselves as people.

Moreover, Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim, emphasised the necessity for careful selection and thorough training, which are key for the crucial public service as prison staff.