Customers win big at Massy’s largest promotion

STEMMING from the idea of increasing the store’s customer base, Massy Guyana, through their Christmas Jackpot promotion, has managed to pull off their largest promotion to date, raising the bar in terms of winning prizes.

A brand-new 2022 Nissan X-Trail, a sofa set, a trip to a local tourist destination and $300,000 cash were among several prizes up for grabs at Massy Stores, nationwide.

Thousands participated in the promotion which ran from November 14, 2022- January 31, 2023.

Colin Weeks, a retired colonel of the United States Army, is now the winner of a brand-new 2022 Nissan X-Trail, worth over $8 million.

Weeks, in delivering brief remarks, called the prize a “blessing” and not just mere luck.

He also stated that he frequently shops at both the Massy Stores Mega and their branch at Providence, not only for baby supplies for his young son but also products for the entire household.

Recapping the surreal moment, he said that when he received a phone call telling him he was a winner in the Christmas Jackpot promotion, he thought someone was playing a prank on him.

He claimed that the scenario kept repeating in his mind and that it took some time before it actually occurred to him that he had won.

Weeks, who was still very skeptical, revealed that he went to sleep, but woke up at 02:00hrs in the morning with the episode still replaying in his head.

Fuelled by this, he got up early and headed straight down to Massy Stores Mega where he was finally reassured that it was not a prank but in fact, the truth.

Moreover, the General Manager of Massy Guyana, Robert Singh, in his feature address not only commended Weeks for his loyalty to the store, but also on winning the prize.

“I would like to point out also, that these successful promotions spread love and happiness, even beyond the immediate winners,” Singh said.

He further stated that because of the success attained through the promotion, not only has the company profited in terms of expanding its customer base, but also even the friendly customer service representatives were rewarded for their excellent performance.

According to Singh, within the last few months, because of the promotion the number of local suppliers for Massy Guyana has increased by over 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, other prize winners included Surojanie Roopchand who shopped at Massy Stores in Providence and won a trip for two to a local destination; she chose Iwokrama.

Also, a new sofa was won by Michael Brazao, who shopped at the Montrose location.

Janakdai Persaud, a shopper at the Massy branch at Vreed-en-Hoop, also won a new Samsung gas stove; Amanda Munro won a new AKT motorcycle with her entry at the Ruimveldt location and Charlyn Artiga, who shopped at the Massy Stores Mega, won a chance to win up to $300,000 in cash.