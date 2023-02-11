GNBS recertifies R. Sookraj Jewellery

Due to quality concerns for gold articles produced by local jewelers, some have joined the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Product Certification Scheme; among those jewelers, one is R. Sookraj Jewellery.

According to the GNBS, what began as a simple workshop in 1998, founded by Ramanand Sookraj, is now a family business certified by the GNBS to produce quality gold articles, including custom-made pieces, not only for locals but also for those visiting Guyana to experience its collective tourism product.

Sookraj began learning to craft jewellery at the age of 11 from an older goldsmith.

“The goldsmith work is what I can compare to a science project; the task of fitting tiny parts together to make something beautiful fascinated me, and that is what I fell in love with,” the jeweller said, adding:

“The goldsmith’s work is about using your hands to create new pieces. After seeing your work, it makes you want to create something special and different every time, so that’s why I really enjoy it. I also enjoy the praises when people look at some of my creations and exclaim, Wow! This is beautiful!”

In 2018, the company was allowed to join the GNBS Product Certification Scheme, and Sookraj jumped on board without hesitation.

This programme provides third-party assurance that jewellery manufactured by certified gold jewellers conforms to requirements of the Guyana Standard, GYS 50:2022 Specification of Gold Articles (12 karats and 14 karats) and/or other normative documents.

The businessman noted that he was excited to pursue certification to show that small businesses can also attain quality benchmarks.

“All the other big jewellery companies motivated us to be part of the big team that has been certified, because customers feel reassured that they are getting quality for their money,” Sookraj related.

R. Sookraj Jewellery had its certification renewed on Friday by the GNBS, after first being certified in 2019. It has seen the many benefits of taking this step, including a significant boost in customer confidence and sales.

With the regular influx of visitors to Guyana, and the highly anticipated Republic celebrations just around the corner, R. Sookraj Jewellery, with its sales outlet in the busy Giftland Mall, is looking to engage with its clients to create custom-made pieces to their liking.

Among the certified designs offered by the jewellery establishment are intricate filigree pieces formed from a delicate manipulation of thin strips of metal woven and twisted for incredible texture and detail.

The businessman stated that his business can produce any jewellery, and has even incorporated a 3D printer into its operations to increase efficiency.

Further, he said that prices are set based on accurate tests and the percentage of gold in the products, and with certification, fewer persons are questioning the prices for the jewelry.

He advised other jewellers to pursue certification to the National Standard.

“I would advise every business in Guyana to get certified with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, because customers will be assured that they are receiving quality for their money, and because it’s very good for the business in general,” he said.

The GNBS also certifies PVC pipes, hollow concrete blocks, and bathtub and shower units based on National Standards.